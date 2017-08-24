Watch ‘Stranger Things’ actor Gaten Matarazzo in Katy Perry’s new star studded video

Song is largely thought to be a response to her long running beef with Taylor Swift

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo has made a guest appearance in Katy Perry ‘s new video for ‘Swish Swish’.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees Matarazzo join forces with the singer in a basketball face off.

Also on Katy ‘Kobe’ Perry’s team, The Tigers are Jenna Ushkowitz from Glee, actor Dexter Mayfield and her backpack kid Russell Horning, who go up against rivals The Sheep, spearheaded by none other than Hafþór Júlíus ‘Thor’ Björnsson from Game Of Thrones.

The video also sees Nicki Minaj put on a half-time performance.

The song is largely thought to be a response to her long running beef with Taylor Swift.

But during a recent livestream to promote her new album ‘Witness‘, Perry suggested the pair should move on while in conversation with Arianna Huffington.

“I’m ready to let it go,” she said. “Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time.”

She continued: “There are bigger fish to fry and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter and, like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like ‘Yeah we can do this’.”

Speaking to NME recently, Perry discussed why she chose to retaliate against Swift in the feud. “I’m not Buddha – things irritate me,” she replied. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [their respective fan groups]. That’s so messed up!”