Watch ‘Stranger Things’ star take on Weezer’s ‘Buddy Holly’

Finn Wolfhard reaffirms his indie credentials on 'Lip Sync Battle'.

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard takes on Weezer‘s ‘Buddy Holly’ on this week’s episode of Lip Sync Battle US.

The episode airs later this evening on Spike in the US, but the network has shared a preview clip showing Wolfhard in action. Check it out below.

Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the hit Netflix show, will be joined on Lip Sync Battle by his Stranger Things cast-mates Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers). They’ll take on songs by LL Cool J, Train and Maroon 5.

Wolfhard, who is 14, has already established his indie credentials. Earlier this week he joined Mac MacDeMarco on stage to play guitar with the Canadian artist, having previously shared footage of him covering ‘DeMarco’s ‘Salad Days‘.

“You know, I liked it and thought that it was great,” said DeMarco of the cover. “I have texted with him a little bit, and he’s a really nice dude. It’s pretty wild. I like the show, too. He’s so young!”

Wolfhard has also said that he “just wants to release an album“.

‘Stranger Things’ season two is now well into production, and will be released on Netflix on October 31, 2017.