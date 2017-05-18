Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ TV series

The 15-episode series is coming this autumn.

Netflix has released the first UK trailer for Star Trek: Discovery.

Set a decade before Spock, Kirk and the enterprise, the series is billed as “a new chapter in the Star Trek saga”. It’s been created by franchise veteran Alex Kurtzman and American Gods/Hannibal executive producer Bryan Fuller.

Netflix says “the series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers”. The cast is led by Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead, The Good Wife) and also includes Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaacs and The Office‘s Rainn Wilson, who is playing a villain.

Star Trek: Discovery will premiere this autumn on CBS All Access in the US and Netflix in the UK. The first season will feature 15 episodes – two more than the previously-announced 13.

The latest Star Trek feature film, meanwhile, was released last year. Star Trek Beyond was the third instalment in the rebooted movie series, and JJ Abrams has since confirmed that a fourth film will follow in the next few years.

The franchise’s last TV series, Star Trek: Enterprise, ran from 2001 to 2005. It followed on from Star Trek: Voyager, which ran from 1995 to 2001.