Watch the first trailer for ‘Pitch Perfect 3’

The Bellas are back!

The first trailer for ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ and the Bellas are completing their trilogy with their biggest adventure to date.

The trailer shows the ‘Barden Bellas’ reuniting after graduating college and finding that the real world isn’t as easy as the college world of a cappella. The group featuring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow come together for a farewell tour of sorts.

‘Pitch Perfect 3’ takes the a capella group over to Europe to compete in a music competition where they can win the opportunity to play for the troops. The rival band antagonists for the movie are led by Ruby Rose of Orange Is The New Black.

Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins return as the omnipresent commentators, too.

Watch the trailer for ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ below.

The trailer suggests that the third instalment in the Pitch Perfect series is taking more risks. The trailer shows scenes of explosive action and full on fight sequences featuring Rebel Wilson.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘Pitch Perfect 3’ is due to open in UK cinemas from December 22.

Read more: Anna Kendrick says she wants to play Marvel’s Squirrel Girl

In other news, the BBC has commissioned a new singing competition with the working title ‘Pitch Battle’ following its loss of The Voice to ITV.

The show will feature a number of choral challenges including Pitch Perfect-inspired riff offs, a soloists challenge and an a capella round over the course of five hour-long heat episodes before culminating in a live final.