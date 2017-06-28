Watch The Killers’ new video for latest single ‘The Man’

This new video comes from award-winning director Tim Mattia.

The Killers have released their music video for their single, ‘The Man’ off of their highly-anticipated new record.

Exclusive NME offer with Amazon Music Unlimited – get 60 days of music without paying anything

‘The Man’ is the first off of the band’s upcoming fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful. It’ll be the band’s latest studio record since 2012’s Battle Born.

The album was recorded in studios between Las Vegas and Los Angeles with producer Jacknife Lee who has worked with the likes of Bloc Party, U2 and Jake Bugg.

This new video from the quartet, directed by award-winning Tim Mattia, sees singer Brandon Flowers exercise some self-reflection as he looks back on his younger self.

Watch the video for The Killers’ latest single, ‘The Man’ below.

The Killers recently appeared at Glastonbury to perform a secret set on Sunday (June 25) in the John Peel stage. The band showcased the new single live, dedicating the track to all “the ladies” in the crowd.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Walking out to ‘Teenage Kicks’ by The Undertones (the famed favourite song of the late Peel), Flowers joked: “They say you play the John Peel Stage twice in your career, once on the way up and once on the way down. It’s good to be back”.

Read more: The Killers’ triumphant Glastonbury surprise set in photos

The Killers’ upcoming tour dates are below.

29 June Seinajoki, Finland @ Provinssirock Festival

1 July Norrkoping, Sweden @ Bravalla Festival

5 July Novi Sad, Serbia @ Exit Festival

7 July Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

8 July London, British Summer Time @ Hyde Park

4 August Chicago, IL, USA @ Lollapalooza

6-8 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

15 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

21 Oct Phoenix, AZ, USA @ Lost Lake Music Festival

29 Oct New Orleans, LA, USA @ Voodoo Festival