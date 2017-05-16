Watch the trailer for Lifetime’s Michael Jackson movie ‘Searching For Neverland’

Renowned MJ impersonator Navi stars in 'Searching For Neverland'.

The trailer for Michael Jackson biopic Searching For Neverland has been released.

The made-for-TV film premieres on May 29 on US network Lifetime, which has already commissioned biopics on artists including TLC, Aaliyah and Toni Braxton.

Searching For Neverland tells Jackson’s story in his later years through the eyes of his bodyguards. The script is based on the best-selling 2014 book Remember The Time: Protecting Michael Jackson In His Final Days. Renowned MJ impersonator Navi stars as the late King of Pop, and pictures from the set emerged back in March.

Watch the trailer below.

Earlier this year, a controversial comedy short featuring Jackson as one of its main characters was cancelled by Sky following a huge backlash.

Caucasian actor Joseph Fiennes was cast as Jackson in Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon, an episode of Sky Arts’ Urban Myths series in which Stockard Channing co-starred as the late Elizabeth Taylor and veteran Scottish actor Brian Cox (Rushmore, Troy) portrayed the late Marlon Brando.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

After the trailer launched, Jackson’s daughter Paris said on Twitter that Fiennes’ portrayal of her father “honestly made me want to vomit”.

Sky later said in a statement: “We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence.”