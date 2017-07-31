Watch the trailer for next week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

"All my allies are gone."

Following this week’s episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’, which prompted plenty of reaction on Twitter, HBO has released a trailer for the next episode of Game Of Thrones.

This will be the fourth episode of season seven. Its title has yet to be revealed, but the trailer points to an important meeting between Lena Headey’s Cersei and Mark Gatiss’s Tycho.

Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys also appears in the trailer, lamenting the fact that “all my allies are gone”. Check it out below.

Watch now: Game of Thrones with Now TV 14 day free trial