Watch the trailer for next week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’
"All my allies are gone."
Following this week’s episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’, which prompted plenty of reaction on Twitter, HBO has released a trailer for the next episode of Game Of Thrones.
This will be the fourth episode of season seven. Its title has yet to be revealed, but the trailer points to an important meeting between Lena Headey’s Cersei and Mark Gatiss’s Tycho.
Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys also appears in the trailer, lamenting the fact that “all my allies are gone”. Check it out below.
Following the second episode of season seven, HBO revealed what Jorah’s letter to Daenerys actually said.
Earlier this month, a longer teaser trailer for the current season of Game of Thrones was released at Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego – giving fans of the show a wider glimpse of the drama that is set to unfold in forthcoming episodes.
Meanwhile, following Ed Sheeran’s controversial guest appearance on the season premiere, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has revealed which music star she would like to cameo on the show next.
Game Of Thrones popularity is now so huge that the actor who plays Hot Pie, Ben Hawkey, has even opened his own bakery to celebrate the return of the HBO show.