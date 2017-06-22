Watch the video for Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single

It features Stormzy, Robbie Williams, The Who's Roger Daltrey, Rita Ora and many more.

The music video for Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single has now been released.

The all-star collaboration, a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ billed to ‘Artists for Grenfell’, was released yesterday morning (June 21). It has already climbed to Number One on the UK iTunes chart.

The video features footage of stars including Stormzy, Robbie Williams, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey, Rita Ora and more cutting their parts for the single. The recording studio footage is interspersed with moving photos from the Grenfell relief operation.

Queen’s Brian May, The Libertines’ Carl Barât, Dua Lipa, One Direction stars Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, Nile Rodgers, Geri Halliwell and Emeli Sandé all appear on the single too. They’re joined by Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones, Leona Lewis, Craig David, Tulisa, James Blunt, James Arthur, Labrinth, Jessie J and many more.

Cowell says of the single: “Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in West London, the record industry came together to record a single for the victims of the disaster. Over 50 artists gave their time and support to make this happen.”

The X Factor mogul is also encouraging people to donate money to help victims of the fire through an Artists for Grenfell website. He says: “This website has been built to create a donation page which, together with the money raised by the record, will hopefully encourage people to donate whatever they can to help those who have been affected by this terrible event. All donations made here will be used by The London Community Foundation to help those in need.”

Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey building in north Kensington, west London, was ravaged by a fire in the early hours of last Wednesday morning (June 14). The Metropolitan police have said that a total of 79 people are now presumed dead, making the Grenfell tragedy the deadliest fire to hit mainland Britain in over 100 years.