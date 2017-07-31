The latest trailer for the Late Late Show With James Corden spin off show, Carpool Karaoke is out and it looks like a lot of fun.

The show will be arriving on Apple Music on August 8. Every episode won’t just feature James Corden chauffeuring famous people around and singing their songs, there will loads of star-studded pairings.

The trailer alone shows appearances from Metallica, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Eicher, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Will Smith, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neil and more.

The clip features Willie Nelson classic ‘On The Road Again’ and shows that the celebrities won’t just be singing in the car, they’ll be jaunting around LA too.

Watch the trailer for Carpool Karaoke below.

An earlier trailer showed Will Smith, paired with James Corden, rapping ‘The Fresh of Bel-Air’ theme and singing R Kelly’s ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ in a helicopter.

In the latest edition of the in-show edition of ‘Carpool Karaoke’, Usher taught James Corden how to dance in a club during his guest appearance on the host’s popular series.

Recently it was revealed that Linkin Park wrapped filming on an episode of Carpool Karaoke only days before the death of Chester Bennington.

The band were pictured alongside actor Ken Jeong as filming wrapped on their episode of the Apple TV show – which is a direct offshoot of James Corden’s Late Late Show sketch.