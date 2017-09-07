"Let's get stoned in grandma's car"

The first trailer of Lady Gaga’s raw and intimate Netflix documentary has been released and it makes being a pop-star look seriously intense.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The documentary was announced last month and will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 22 and will be made available on the streaming service the same day.

It was described to “pull back the curtain to introduce the woman behind the performer and judging by this intensely edited trailer, it is definitely going to do that.

Scenes hard-cut between moments of joy of trying to buy a dozen copies Gaga’s album in a supermarket to pain where Gaga is undergoing a painful operation.

Watch the trailer for Gaga: Five Foot Two below.

Meanwhile, earlier this week (September 4) Lady Gaga sent pizzas and signed autographs to fans waiting outside her hotel after she cancelled a gig in Montreal.

The singer was forced to cancel the show after getting sick performing in the rain during a recent outdoor show in New York.

Lady Gaga began her Joanne World Tour in August. It’s due to arrive in the UK in early October for shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Find her tour dates below.

London, O2 Arena (October 9)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (October 15)

Manchester, Arena (October 17)