Watch Twin Atlantic cover Kings Of Leon in Live Lounge

Glasgow band also perform their own song 'You Are The Devil'.

Twin Atlantic covered Kings Of Leon‘s ‘Waste A Moment’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier today (January 4).

The Glasgow band, who released fourth album ‘GLA’ in September, also performed their own song ‘You Are The Devil’.

Watch videos of both performances below.

Kings Of Leon were also covered recently by a group of Yorkshire firefighters, who teamed up with comedy band the Everly Pregnant Brothers to parody ‘Sex On Fire‘.

‘Waste A Moment’ is taken from Kings Of Leon’s latest album ‘WALLS’, which was released in October. The album title is an acronym for ‘We Are Like Love Songs’.

Later this year, the band will headline a massive show at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time 2017.

They will be joined in Hyde Park by support acts including Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. This will be a UK festival exclusive for Kings Of Leon, who’ll be rounding up the campaign for the album.

“It’s always a pleasure to party with our amazing fans at Hyde Park,” said drummer Nathan Followill.

They join fellow British Summer Time headliners Green Day and Phil Collins in playing huge shows at London’s Hyde Park next summer.