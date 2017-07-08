Watch the video for Dizzee Rascal’s new tune, ‘Wot U Gonna Do?’

This follows 'Space' - the first single from Rascal's upcoming album.

Dizzee Rascal has released a new video for the second track from his upcoming new album, Raskit.

The track is called “Wot U Gonna Do” and is taken from the album that the 32-year-old rapper promised to be a “loud, rap-based album”. Raskit was announced alongside the single ‘Space’ last June.

The track was produced by Valentino Khan, a signee of Skrillex’s label OWSLA which might explain the churning bass and sinister synth lines.

Listen to ‘Wot You Gonna Do’ below.

Dizzee Rascal last released an album way back in 2013 titled ‘The Fifth’. Since then, Rascal has done little more than appearing as a featuring artist on a handful of singles – Calvin Harris‘ ‘Hype’, and DJ Fresh and High Contrast’s ‘How Love Begins’.

Rascal also announced a extensive UK tour this Autumn kicking off in Liverpool and closing in Brighton. See Dizzee Rascal’s new tour dates below.

October

2 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

5 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

6 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

7 – O2 Acadmey, Leeds

9 – UEA, Norwich

12 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

13 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

14 – Academy, Manchester

16 – O2 Academy, Bristol

17 – Rock City, Nottingham

19 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

20 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 – Dome, Brighton

The news of Dizzee’s return to music arrives just after rumours spread earlier this week that he is set to reignite his old feud with fellow MC Wiley, with the latter responding to the rumours by writing on Twitter: “Dizzee, you can’t talk to me. I am the reason you are here. Trust me, you don’t want war with me bro. Not today.”