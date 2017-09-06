Welsh football fans are singing a new Bowie-inspired chant in honour of new ‘Starman’ Ben Woodburn

"There's a starman playing on the right"

Following another standout performance for Wales this week, Ben Woodburn has inspired a David Bowie-themed chant among Welsh football fans.

The Chester-born star became Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer when he scored against Leeds last season. Woodburn has also become the name chanted in pubs across Wales after two sublime performances for the national team, scoring in his debut and providing an assist in his second game.

Taking the original lines from Bowie’s epic: “There’s a starman waiting in the sky / he’d like to come and meet us but he thinks he’d blow our minds” into “there’s a starman playing on the right / his name is Benny Woodburn and he’s fucking dynamite”.

The chant is also reminiscent of one that Manchester United fans used to sing about Adnan Januzaj.

Watch a pub filled with Woodburn fans start the chant below.

