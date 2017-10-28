Wiley responds to underage sex allegations made by Dizzee Rascal in new interview

The "godfather of grime" is set to release his autobiography next week

Wiley has responded to the underage sex allegations made against him by Dizzee Rascal.

The MCs were once close friends, but fell out over an incident in Ayia Napa in 2003. Earlier this month, the pair clashed on social media with Dizzee claiming that he “was making Grime when Wiley was on Top of the pops with Pay as you Go and shacking up with school girls”.

He added: “You were fucking NYE when she was 14 and everyone knows she’s not even the only one.”

At the time, Wiley responded saying he had “never touched” the girl at the centre of the accusations. In a new interview with The Times, Wiley has once again refuted those claims.

“Dizzee’s not as accurate as he wants to be,” he said. “I’ve got nothing to hide. I also know that when brothers argue they will say anything. I’ve got love for him.

He continued: “I don’t know if he’s got love for me, but I do know that I don’t wanna argue with him no longer. I want to do something that makes people say, ‘Oh my God, them two are back on track.”

In June, Wiley hit out at Dizzee amid rumours that he’d recorded a diss track against him on new album ‘Raskit‘.