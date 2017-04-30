Will Ferrell performs as George Bush to take shots at Donald Trump

"How do you like me now?"

Last night marked comedian and TV host Samantha Bee’s ‘Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner’ to rival the official political do. In the show’s final act, Will Ferrell appeared on stage in his hilarious George W. Bush persona.

He asked the anti-Trump crowd, “How do you like me know?”.

Ferrell, as Bush, launched into a monologue which ripped apart President Donald Trump. “For the longest time I was considered the worst president of all time,” he joked. “That has changed and it only took 100 days,” he added, calling himself “the Martin Van Buren of the 21st century.”

But Trump wasn’t the only commander-in-chief Ferrell had his sights locked onto. He spent as much time mocking Bush ‘s art habit. He joked that, as Bush, he’s debuting a follow-up book to his ‘Portraits in Courage’ aptly called ‘Portraits In Not Courage.’

On stage he showcased a low-effort painting of Trump, remarking “as you can see, I’ve exhausted my pallet of yellow and oranges”.

Watch Ferrell reprise his George W. impression below:

Maybe one day we’ll see a clash of Will Ferrell’s Bush with Alec Baldwin’s uncanny Donald Trump impression. In real and stranger news, however, it was recently reported that Baldwin is co-writing a book in character as Donald Trump.

In other news, Will Ferrell has been cast to play an ageing E-Sports competitor. The film will see Ferrell playing a past-his-prime member of an eSports team, in a sport where players usually retire in their 20s due to slowing hand-eye coordination.