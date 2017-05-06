Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa to star in father-son comedy

The movie is being developed by Paramount.

Will Ferrell and ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa are tied to a brand new father-son comedy starring the two.

The film is being developed by Paramount and produced by Will Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez company. The script was pitched by Jarrad Paul, a screenwriter and directed that penned ‘Seinfeld’ and Jim Carrey’s ‘Yes Man’.

Ferrell will play a washed-up TV star who will reunite with the actor (played by Momoa) who played his son on the TV show, and has since become massive movie star. No more details have been confirmed beyond those, reports Variety.

Momoa and Ferrell are very busy in their own rights. Will Ferrell has been cast to play an ageing E-Sports competitor. The film will see Ferrell playing a past-his-prime member of an eSports team, in a sport where players usually retire in their 20s due to slowing hand-eye coordination.

The comedy actor also recently reprised his amazing George W. Bush impression on American TV to take shots at Donald Trump.

Jason Momoa, however, is incredibly busy on the set of ‘Aquaman’ as it was confirmed this week that the ‘Justice League’ member’s solo film has begun shooting in Australia.

The latest DC Comics movie adaptation is being distributed by Warner Bros., and will be directed by James Wan. Jason Momoa is starring in the titular role, while Amber Heard will star as Mera and Willem Dafoe will play Nuidis Vulko.