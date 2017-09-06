Our first full look at the full cast of Disney's 'Aladdin' remake

Will Smith has shared a photo of himself with his cast-mates for the upcoming Aladdin remake and announced that shooting has now started for the movie.

The remake of the classic 1992 Disney animation will be directed by Guy Ritchie. Will Smith was hired to play the Genie back in July, while Aladdin and Jasmine will be played by Mena Massoud (Saving Hope) and Power Rangers star Naomi Scott respectively.

The photo also includes Marwan Kenzari (The Promise) who will be playing lead antagonist, Jafar.

Check that the photo of Will Smith on the set of Aladdin with his “new family” below.

Other casting choices include Navid Negahban (Homeland) playing Jasmine’s father and the ruler of Agrabah, Saturday Night Live’s Nasim Pedrad as Jasmine’s handmaiden Dalia, and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s head of guards.

A new character has also been written for live-action remake. Played by Billy Magnussen (Into The Woods), Prince Anders will be a suitor from Skanland and after Princess Jasmine’s heart.

Reportedly, more than 2,000 actors and actresses were reportedly tested for the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine. The studio was said to be looking for an actor of Middle-Eastern or Indian descent in his 20s who can sing and dance, which apparently proved “difficult”.

Other live-action adaptions in the works at Disney include Mulan and The Lion King.

There is no release date confirmed for Aladdin as yet.