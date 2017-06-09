Will Theresa May resign after crushing election blow?

She currently has 'no intention' to stand down

Conservative party leader Theresa May is reportedly refusing to resign after her crushing blow in the 2017 UK general election.

This morning, the UK woke up to news of a hung parliament after the Conservatives lost their slim majority, while Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party made surprising gains.

“The Prime Minister called this election because she wanted a mandate,” said Corbyn after winning in his seat with 40,000 seats in Islington North. “Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country.”

However as it stands, sources close to May have claim that she has ‘no intention’ to stand down as Prime Minister. She is reportedly making a formal speech at 10am.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“This time more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability,” said May after her count. “And if… the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure we have that period of stability – and that is exactly what we will do.”

If she does resign, there is speculation as to whether Boris Johnson might become the next Prime Minister.

For a party to get a majority and be able to form a government, it must win at least 326 of the House of Commons’ 650 seats. While they remain the largest party, at the time of publishing it is confirmed that it is impossible for the Conservative Party to reach a majority of 326 seats.

http://link.brightcove.com/services/player/?bctid=5455879480001

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

For a party to get a majority and be able to form a government, it must win at least 326 of the House of Commons’ 650 seats. While they remain the largest party, at the time of publishing it is confirmed that it is impossible for the Conservative Party to reach a majority of 326 seats. The country is now speculating as to whether the Tories will team up with the DUP to form a majority or if Labour might form a minority government with smaller left-leaning parties.