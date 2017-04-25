You can win the chance to have brunch with Ringo Starr

A modern take on meals with a classic rockstar.

Ringo Starr is offering two lucky fans the chance to dine with music royalty as a part of his charity campaign with Omaze.

The Beatles alumni will play host to one charitable fan (and their plus-one) at his 77th birthday brunch on the July 7 in LA. All you have to do is donate a minimum of $10 to Ringo’s Omaze campaign.

All the money goes to benefit the David Lynch Foundation, a non-profit organisation that reduces trauma and toxic stress among at-risk populations, reports Rolling Stone.

Winners will be flown to the event, where they’ll become part of Starr’s inner-circle to dine in style with other VIP guests in front of the world-renowned Capitol Records building.

Watch Ringo Starr’s announcement video below.

As is tradition, Starr is encouraging the world to take midday (local time) on July 7 to spread a little “peace and love”. He says, “Wherever you are: on the bus, in the factory, having dinner, having lunch. No matter what part of the world you’re in.”

Recently, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were found to be in the studio together. Starr shared a photo of the two Beatles legends together and wrote: “Thanks for coming over and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love.”

Starr has now been confirmed to appear on McCartney’s upcoming album. The project doesn’t have a title or any tracks but we do know that Macca is working on the LP with Greg Kurstin, the producer behind Adele’s ‘Hello’ and countless other records.

This new record would be the first solo album since ‘New’ back in 2013.