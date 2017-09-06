Usher was being sued by three women for failing to inform them about his condition.

One of the women accusing Usher for exposing her to herpes without first warning her of his condition is now claiming to have video evidence.

Last month, it was reported that Usher is being sued by three people for fraud, negligence, sexual battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Two of the three accusers, one of whom tested positive for herpes, have remained anonymous, but the third is Quantasia Sharpton.

Sharpton has now come out and said that she has video evidence of the night where the singer allegedly had unprotected sex with her. In an interview with Youtuber, Miss Jacob Kohinoor, Sharpton said: “I actually have videos. I’m not sure if I’m obligated to say that”.

Watch the portion of the interview below.

Sharpton elaborates: “I have things in my phone that date back all the way to 2013, I keep everything in my phone. I keep everything in my phone. I don’t delete nothing.”

When challenged by Kohinoor about whether Usher would allow himself to be recorded, Sharpton said; “People lie, but video don’t”.

Sharpton initial claim stated that the pair “engaged in sexual contact” after she celebrated her 19th birthday at an Usher concert.

Sharpton’s allegation comes after leaked documents reportedly revealed that Usher was diagnosed with herpes in 2009 or 2010 and later paid a $1.1m settlement to a woman he infected.