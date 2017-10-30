Woman attacks The Regrettes’ teenage singer on-stage

The incident occurred at this weekend's Growlers Six festival

The singer of The Regrettes was attacked by a costumed woman this past weekend, at The Growlers’ Six Festival.

The festival saw The Growlers headline both days, with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Danny Brown, Modest Mouse and more also performing across the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday (October 29), when the LA punk band’s set was cut short by a stage invader, who proceeded to attack 16-year-old singer Lydia Night. Watch footage of the incident below.

“Was watching The Regrettes who are awesome and was about to take a video of how great their singer is when this crazy person came running through the crowd hitting people, fought security, and jumped on stage to continue to be an asshole,” wrote the fan who filmed the clip.

was watching The Regrettes who are awesome and was about to take a video of how great their singer is when this crazy person came running through the crowd hitting people, fought security, and jumped on stage to continue to be an asshole. #whatanasshole #theregrettes #thegrowlerssix #notpunkrock @lolmonday @thegrowlerssix A post shared by Christina (@theportablechristina) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

The attacker was escorted away by security after the incident, which saw Night knocked to the floor.

Responding on Instagram, Night wrote: “Being a performer is one of the most vulnerable things you can do. The last thing I want to worry about during a performance is being in danger in any way. The stage should always feel like a safe space for self expression and art. Yesterday, someone invaded my safe space in an aggressive manner and that is absolutely not okay. Thank you for all of your concern and love. I am still pretty shocked about what went down, but I will be totally fine. I did not know the girl who attacked me. I was told she was on a lot of drugs and mistook me for someone else. Love you all and I’ll see you next month on the east coast.”

The Regrettes released their debut album ‘Feel Your Feelings Fool!’ in January on Warner Bros Records. They recently toured Europe alongside SWMRS.