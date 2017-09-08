Woman from viral poo window story speaks out

She calls herself "the shamed Shirehampton shit slinger"

The woman at the centre of a recent viral news story about getting stuck in a window whilst trying to retrieve faeces she had thrown has now spoken out about the incident.

Postgraduate student Liam Smyth from Bristol recently launched the GoFundMe campaign after a Tinder date to Nando’s went awry. The crowd-funding page has since raised thousands of pounds after many found his quest to replace a window broken by a Tinder date attempting to retrieve her own excrement highly amusing.

“We had a lovely evening, and enjoyed each others company very much,” wrote Liam. “After our meal, we repaired back to my house for a bottle of wine and a scientology documentary. About an hour in to Louis Theroux and chill, my date got up to use the toilet. She returned with a panicked look in her eye, and told me she had something to tell me.”

He added: “‘I went for a poo in your toilet’, she told me ‘and it would not flush. I don’t know why I did this, but I panicked’, she continued ‘I reached into the toilet bowl, wrapped it in tissue paper, and threw it out of the window’.”

But instead of depositing the poo into the outside garden, it became fell into a narrow gap of about a foot and a half between outside and the double glazed window – an area that Liam calls ‘a twilight zone’.

The date then offered to attempt to squeeze through the window to recover the excrement. However, she then became trapped. After 15 minutes of ‘fearing for her safety’, Liam then called the fire brigade to come to her rescue.

Now a Reddit user named tulip-0hare claims to be the woman in question, calling herself “the shamed Shirehampton shit slinger”. Responding to comments about the incident, the person said that it’s “not something I’m proud of, but people are laughing, and if I’m making people happy then I’m not going to complain”.

Describing herself as a “self proclaimed impractical person”, the individual explained that her act was “a panic response” and not “rational behaviour”.

“Within seconds I knew I’d made a terrible mistake,” she added. “I would have left, but I just couldn’t do that to him. I make bad choices sometimes but I like to think I’m not a bad person, and to me that would have been bad. I told him almost straight away, I couldn’t lie about something like that.”

“I swear I was literally on my knees cringing and apologising,” she continued. “He was so good about it though, just laughed with me rather than at me it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to say.”

She also went on to confirm that the pair have already been on a second date but doesn’t “know what’ll happen now”.

Since the story went viral, Louis Theroux has responded, saying that he is “honoured” to be a part of it. See his tweet above.