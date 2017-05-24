‘Wonder Woman’ premiere cancelled in London following Manchester attack

The premiere was set to take place on May 31.

Warner Bros. have cancelled the Wonder Woman premiere in London following the Manchester terror attack.

Monday night (May 22) saw 22 people killed and around 59 injured after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, when a lone bomber caused an explosion in the foyer of the venue. In what has been condemned as an ‘evil atrocity’, many of those hurt and killed are said to be children and teenagers. The assailant, since named as 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi, a Mancunian of Libyan descent, died on the scene.

The premiere for Wonder Woman was scheduled for May 31, with the film going on general release on June 1 in the UK and June 2 in the US.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK,” the studio said in a statement. “In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London.”

Meanwhile, Harry Styles held a minute silence for the victims of the Manchester terror attack during a show in Mexico last night (May 23). Styles was due to play a full-on show last night but asked his fans to understand that, in light of the events, he and his band would only play a short acoustic set. He then asked them for “a moment’s silence.”

Following the attack, over a million pounds has been raised for the victims and their families, with over £20,000 raised for the homeless man who helped the victims at the scene.

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the Manchester Arena show. Please call 0161 856 9400. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.