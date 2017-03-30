WWE wrestler talks friendship with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor

“I tease him about being old and that I grew up watching Slipknot at Ozzfest"



WWE star Baron Corbin has spoken about his friendship with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor.

Speaking to Team Rock, the professional wrestler, 32, said “We’re both competitors in our world,” adding: “I tease him about being old and that I grew up watching Slipknot at Ozzfest, and we argue about who does better at selling tickets in arenas. That’s great competition for me and him.”

The metal frontman and Corbin made headlines in 2016 when the two had an altercation at the NXT Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California. See footage of Taylor hitting Corbin below.

Speaking about the reaction to the incident, Corbin said: ““I had no idea how much that was gonna blow up. I grew up going to rock shows, and the lines of rock ‘n’ roll cross over with wrestling so much. Wrestling is an opportunity to go to a show, be a part of it and feel the emotions, from anger to frustration to sadness to pain – everything that music can make you feel.”

He added: “So the crossover between audiences is unbelievable, and when the two industries collide, and you have one of their biggest guys in Corey, crashing into one of our biggest superstars, and he hits me in the teeth, it’s cool to see! And maybe it opens a few eyes for people that didn’t look at wrestling or didn’t look at that kind of music, and it helps us both.”

In October 2016, Taylor opened up about his battle with alcoholism. Guesting on an episode of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian’s radio show ‘Never Meet Your Heroes’, he said the success of Slipknot contributed to substance abuse. “There was a huge war going on in my head, and that kind of fed the booze,” he claimed. “That fed a lot of my issues with drinking and shit because I had given up drugs when I was a teenager so that wasn’t an issue for me, but the booze was really the anchor that I [still had].”

Taylor recently labelled himself an “asshole” after a fan pointed out his hypocrisy in banning phones at Slipknot gigs. In July 2016, he smacked a phone out of a fan’s hands during one of their shows, later defending his actions by saying: “I see someone, and it’s so obvious they’re not even there, you’ve got to poke them with a stick to get their attention sometimes.”

But in January 2017, Slipknot revealed a video for their song ‘Before I Forget’, made up entirely of fan-shot footage from their gigs. When a fan pointed out the hypocrisy in Taylor’s stance, he replied: “Hahahaha FUCK, you make a damn good point. Yeah, I’m an asshole.”