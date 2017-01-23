You Me At Six tour support act for UK tour revealed

Tonight Alive will join the group in the UK this April



You Me At Six have confirmed Tonight Alive as the special guests on their upcoming UK tour.

Starting this April, the tour runs in support of YMAS’ most recent album ‘Night People’. Last year, Tonight Alive released their latest LP ‘Limitless’.

The tour includes stopovers in Manchester, Doncaster, Bournemouth, Cardiff and Birmingham, concluding at London’s Alexandra Palace. Check out You Me At Six’s full tour dates below.

Sun Jan 22 2017 – KINGSTON UPON THAMES Rose Theatre Kingston

Sun April 02 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy

Mon April 03 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Wed April 05 2017 – PLYMOUTH Plymouth Pavilions

Thu April 06 2017 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall

Fri April 07 2017 – DONCASTER Doncaster Dome

Sat April 08 2017 – NORWICH Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Mon April 10 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Tue April 11 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Thu April 13 2017 – GLASGOW SECC Clyde Auditorium

Fri April 14 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Sat April 15 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

You Me At Six singer singer Josh Franchesci recently hit out at Robbie Williams following revelations that the star’s management has been placing gig tickets on resale websites for higher prices.

Appearing live on BBC Two’s Victoria Derbyshire programme, Franchesci described Williams and his team as ” greedy”, adding: “You don’t need to make the extra money, you’re Robbie Williams.”