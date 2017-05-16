Young Labour MP candidate Emily Owen hits out at sexist comments

'I highly doubt you'll be asking the male candidates their penis size'

In the run-up to the upcoming general election, a young Labour MP candidate has spoken out after receiving a number of sexist comments.

The 22-year-old Emily Owen is running to be MP for the constituency of Aberconwy in Wales. However, during her campaign, the Parliamentary hopeful has grown tired of misogynistic messages from men. When she listed her pledges on Facebook, one user called for her to ‘reveal the size of her knockers’ – and that’s just one of the explicit comments that have been directed at her.

“This is the first time I’ve been under this level of public scrutiny and I have to say I’m shocked,” she wrote in response. “If people have questions about my politics, discuss with me. If you don’t agree with my reply then challenge me. I’m more than willing to engage in political conversation so let’s have that debate. This is acceptable.”

She continued: “What is NOT ACCEPTABLE is flooding me with messages about what sexual acts I’m prepared to perform to get votes, what bra size I am, how many votes needed for me to strip and comments suggesting the reason I’m standing is to sleep with an Oxford grad.”

“I’ve been debating ignoring it but this behaviour is disgusting and needs calling out!”

Owen added: “I highly doubt you’ll be asking the male candidates their penis size in order to make a decision about their politics….. sexism is not okay”

NME has approached Owen for further comment.

Today saw the Labour Party unveil their manifesto for 2017, while would-be voters have until May 22 to register. More details are available here.

The General Election 2017 will take place on June 8.