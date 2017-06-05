Zara Larsson announces UK and Ireland tour

The Swedish singer is playing her biggest UK headline shows to date.

Zara Larsson has announced a UK and Ireland tour for this autumn.

The Swedish pop singer released her debut international album ‘So Good’ back in March – check out the NME review.

Larsson will be headlining at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire this Wednesday (May 7), before going on to perform at various festivals across the UK this summer, including Isle of Wight, Parklife and Wireless.

The ‘Lush Life’ singer will kick off her 10-date autumn tour in Belfast on 15 October before calling it at Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle upon Tyne, Manchester, Leeds, London, Birmingham, Portsmouth and Southend.

Zara Larsson’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am this Friday (June 9).

October 15 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

October 16 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

October 18 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

October 19 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 Academy Newcastle

October 21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

October 22 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

October 24 – London, Eventim Apollo

October 25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

October 27 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

October 28 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Larsson was the first act to perform on the main stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend last month. She swiftly paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the Manchester terror attack, telling the crowd: “Music unites us all.” Watch her performance of ‘What They Say’ from her Big Weekend set above.