Zara Larsson opens up about the horrors of sleep paralysis

In a new interview, Zara Larsson speaks about her episodes of terrifying sleep paralysis

In a new interview with BBC, Swedish pop sensation, Zara Larsson opens up about her terrifying episodes of sleep paralysis.

The condition is characterised by a temporary inability to move or speak when you’re falling asleep or waking up. It occurs when parts of REM sleep occur while you’re awake. It’s frightening but not harmful.

Larsson first spoke about her episodes on her Swedish-language website two years ago. She revealed to the BBC that she still experiences episodes today.

“Oh my God, it’s scary! Basically, you wake up and you literally cannot move. Your brain is active, but your body is not yet awake.”

“It’s weird. It lasts half a minute maybe – but it kind of feels like you’re trapped there for half an hour.

“I get it a lot when I’m stressed out, or when I have a lot of things going on.”

But there is a plus side to the paralysis. A side effect of the temporary stasis is a sense of wellbeing and positivity. Larsson describes it “like a wave comes over me. Energy is just vibrating through your body and it’s awesome.”

Read more: Zara Larsson – ‘So Good’ review

Zara Larsson released her debut album last Friday (March 17) as well as featuring on Clean Bandit‘s brand new track ‘Symphony’.

Zara Larsson will be joining the likes of Arcade Fire, Rod Stewart, RUN-DMC, David Guetta and Bastille at Isle of Wight festival this summer.

Isle Of Wight Festival 2017 takes place from 8-11 June at Seaclose Park. For tickets and more information, visit here