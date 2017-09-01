Zayn fans only have a week to wait to hear the collaboration...

Zayn Malik has announced details of a brand new single that’s arriving September 7 featuring vocals from Sia called ‘Dusk Till Dawn’.

The artist teased new music during his thank you video that was broadcasted at the MTV VMAs. The clip then ends abruptly with what sounds like a gunshot, as the words “Coming soon” flash up.

The single artwork reveals that the music video will star Jemima Kirke from Girls and will be directed by Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer director, Marc Webb.

In a brief caption, Zayn announced the track on Instagram, writing: “#DuskTillDawn ft Sia • 7th Sept”. Check it out below.

#DuskTillDawn ft @siathisisacting • 7th Sept A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Zayn shared the first track from his follow up to 2016’s ‘Mind of Mine’ back in April when he released ‘Still Got Time‘ ft. PartyNextDoor.

In a recent interview, the singer discussed his “more organised” second album, saying: “I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I’ve been doing it so much”.

Meanwhile, the singer recently revealed what course his life and career would have taken if he’d never found fame with One Direction.

“I think about alternative realities,” Zayn began. “I think I’d be at university and I would have done my English degree. I think I’d be looking for some employment to do with English lecturing or literature.’

Malik continued: “I love poetry and writing – obviously, I’m a songwriter – so, it would’ve been something that would still give me the feeling of a creative outlet within my writing.”