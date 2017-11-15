YouTuber Zoella under fire from fans over old tweets about gay people and “fat chavs”

Posts from her Twitter account dating back to 2010 have been circulating on social media

YouTube celebrity Zoella has come under fire from her fans after a number of her old tweets were dug up and re-circulated online.

The vlogger, who has 12 million subscribers on YouTube and has been recognised as one of the most powerful social media personalities in the UK, has come in for criticism from fans after posts dating back to 2010 resurfaced on social media.

In the posts, the tweets from Zoella’s account mocked “fat chavs” and gay people, with one post from 2010 reading: “I find it funny when gay men spit…it’s like they’re trying to be a bit macho but never works…”. The tweet has since been deleted.

Another post saw the YouTuber seemingly calling an X Factor contestant a “fat chav”, while another read: “Why are these clothes so expensive’ because they’re designer you tramp, that there in your hand is a dress worth over £2000. Haha”.

It has not been confirmed whether Zoella herself posted the tweets.

A number of Twitter users criticised Zoella for the posts, with one writing: “How are people defending zoella from those tweets? She was old enough to not be talking like a nasty teenager does and it wasn’t even just once, it’s multiple times she’s commented on multiple peoples appearance / financial situation.”

