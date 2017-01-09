10 things you probably didn’t know about U2’s ‘The Joshua Tree’

2 /10

It was inspired by a trip to Ethiopia

After a humanitarian trip with his wife Eli, Bono contrasted the poverty of the African country with a life of wealth and apathy back home. “Spending time in Africa and seeing people in the pits of poverty, I still saw a very strong spirit in the people, a richness of spirit I didn’t see when I came home.” He added: “I saw the spoiled child of the Western world. I started thinking, ‘They may have a physical desert, but we’ve got other kinds of deserts.’ And that’s what attracted me to the desert as a symbol of some sort.”

