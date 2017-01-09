10 things you probably didn’t know about U2’s ‘The Joshua Tree’

Jamie Milton

Little-known facts about the band's giant-making album, which turns 30 this year.

This July, U2 celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic, multi-million selling fifth album, ‘The Joshua Tree’. The legendary group are playing Twickenham Stadium (July 8) as part of a celebratory tour, backed by special guests Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Released in 1987, it topped the charts in over 20 countries, paving the way for U2’s stadium-conquering exploits ever since. As the album turns 30, here are a few facts you may not know about its inception.