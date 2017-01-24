11 of the biggest UK festival exclusives in 2017

There’s only one chance to see The Killers, Arcade Fire & Foals in the UK this summer
Festival season is heating up, so choose wisely: some of the world’s biggest bands are making just one stop to the UK this summer. They’re being picky, instead of jetting from festival to another. With that in mind, it’s best you find out exactly when and where your favourite act is headed, instead of thinking, “Nah, I’m sure they’ll play a few other places.” Below is an essential guide.
The Killers
With a new album on the way, Brandon Flowers and co. are ditching the bright lights of Las Vegas for just one UK stop this summer.
Where: BST Hyde Park
When: Saturday 8 July
Who else is playing? They’re joined by Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies. Other confirmed BST headliners include Justin Bieber, Phil Collins, Green Day, Kings of Leon and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.
Aphex Twin
Let’s face it, Richard D. James’ music isn’t purpose-built for soggy fields. But the enigmatic producer is so in demand, the only UK festival to have booked him in 2017 have built a unique indoor stage for the occasion – The Barn.
Where: Field Day London
When: Saturday June 03
Who else is playing? Run the Jewels, Death Grips and Mura Masa are also confirmed for the Victoria Park weekender.
At the Drive-In
17 years since ‘Relationship of Command’, At the Drive-In are finally readying a new album. Produced by Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Rich Costey, it promises to be a special return, and they’re reserving the comeback to just one UK festival.
Where: Reading & Leeds
When: Friday- Sunday, August 25-27
Who else is playing? Muse, Against the Current, While She Sleeps, Tory Lanez and many more to be announced.
Arcade Fire
Arcade Fire’s new album – the follow-up to ‘Reflektor’ – is imminent, coupled with a gigantic world tour that promises to last for years. They’re kicking things off with just one summer show in the UK.
Where: Isle of Wight
When: Thursday-Sunday, June 08-11
Who else is playing? Kaiser Chiefs and Nothing But Thieves are confirmed, alongside UK exclusive slots from Rod Stewart, David Guetta and Run DMC.
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Their only European show of 2017 – and their first on these shores since 2012 – expect classics to arrive in spades as they look back on the past 40 years.
Where: BST Hyde Park
When: Sunday July 09
Who else is playing? Support comes from Stevie Nicks and The Lumineers, with more to be announced.
Aerosmith
Legends in the game, few festival acts promise to unite as many people as Aerosmith. One lucky fest gets them all to themselves.
Where: Isle of Wight
When: Sunday 11 June
Who else is playing? Fellow headliners Biffy Clyro and System of a Down are joined by AFI, Prophets of Rage, Sum 41, Slayer, Basement and Issues.
John Cale & guests: The Velvet Underground and Nico
Clarence Dock, Liverpool plays host to one of the most unique performances this festival season.
Where: Sound City, Liverpool
When: Friday 26 May
Who else is playing? Metronomy, Human League, The Kooks, Slaves and Cabbage play the 10th Anniversary of Sound City, running May 25-29.