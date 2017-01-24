11 of the biggest UK festival exclusives in 2017

2 /11

The Killers

With a new album on the way, Brandon Flowers and co. are ditching the bright lights of Las Vegas for just one UK stop this summer.

Where: BST Hyde Park

When: Saturday 8 July

Who else is playing? They’re joined by Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies. Other confirmed BST headliners include Justin Bieber, Phil Collins, Green Day, Kings of Leon and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

Credit: Press