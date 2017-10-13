17 fictional foodstuffs that will make ’90s kids drool

Jordan Bassett
By
17 images

Grab a krabby patty and wash it down with a tasty can of Slurm.

Credit: YouTube

Millennials: we show no signs of growing up and, no, we must not do so any time in the near future. I’ll continue to covet Szechuan Sauce while watching Ricky and Morty in my animal onesie, thanks all the same. The world is currently all hot under the collar for the fictional foodstuff from the Netflix cartoon, but it’s not the first time we’ve developed a taste for made-up grub. In fact, Reptar Bars from the ‘90s cartoon Rugrats are now going to be available in the real world, meaning you can gorge yourself on nostalgia while keep your responsibilities firmly at bay. Here are 19 other fictional foods we’d love to shove down our immature mouths.

Chef’s Chocolate Salty Balls Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 17
Image credit: Rex Features

Chef’s Chocolate Salty Balls

Show: South Park
Chef (voiced by Stax Records legend Isaac Hayes) cooks up these suggestive snacks in a 1998 episode of the rude cartoon, in which he croons: “Say, everybody, have you seen my balls/they’re big and salty and brown/if you ever need a quick pick-me-up/just stick my balls in your mouth.” Altogether now!

Pawtucket Patriot Ale Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 17
Image credit: Getty

Pawtucket Patriot Ale

Show: Family Guy
If you ever happen to touchdown in Quahog, Rhode Island (which will be difficult as it doesn’t actually exist), the first thing you should do is hit up Peter Griffin and head down The Drunken Clam for a Pawtucket Patriot Ale. In the episode ‘The Simpsons Guy’, it turns out that the beverage is just Duff Beer from The Simpsons with a different label. We suspected all along.

Little Nero’s Cheese Pizza Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 8 of 17

Little Nero’s Cheese Pizza

Film: Home Alone
Kevin McCallister was a big fan of this pizza (slogan: “No fiddlin’ around!”) in the quintessential Christmas film. The brand actually became real, with the pizza sold in various restaurants around America, to celebrate the movie’s 25th anniversary back in 2015. If you didn’t order one and say, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal!”, I’m afraid we cannot be friends.