20 renowned lyricists who’ve also tried their hand at proper poetry

By
20 images

Happy National Poetry Day! A whole load of your favourite songwriters profess to being poets as well as musicians. Here’s 20 musicians who’ve revealed themselves to be budding Burns, Yeats and Poes, from James Blake to Tupac via the tortured poetic scribbles of Kurt Cobain.

John Lennon Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 20
Image credit: Getty

John Lennon

John Lennon: Published in Liverpool music mag Mersey Beat on the 27 Feb 1964, ‘The Tales of Hermit Fred’ and ‘The Land of Lunapots’ are two poems which exemplify Lennon’s talent for surrealism and verse.
Sample: “T’was Wilburs graftiens graffen Bing/ That makes black pudding want to sing/ For them in music can be heard/ Like the dying cough of a humming bird.”

James Blake Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 20
Image credit: Press

James Blake

James Blake: Electronica’s golden boy James Blake is the latest musician turned poet, having including a poem titled ‘Words That We Both Know’ on his ‘200 Press’ EP. Like his music, it’s at once scatter-brained and heart-breakingly intimate.

Sample: “And youth is a loveless furrowed brow.”

PJ Harvey Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 20
Image credit: Getty

PJ Harvey

PJ Harvey: Polly Jean released her first volume of poetry in October 2015, based on her travels in war-torn countries. It featured the tender, descriptive ‘The Guest Room’. A talented songwriter and from what we’ve seen so far, an equally impressive poet.
Sample line: “One grey dove circles the ruins/A jet heads to the base.”

Tom Waits Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 20
Image credit: Getty

Tom Waits

Tom Waits: Tom had previously cast himself as Charles Bukowski with a piano, but it wasn’t until 2011 that he actually released a book of poetry. ‘Hard Ground’ tackled the subject of homelessness and was typically evocative.
Sample line: “The cars thunder past / As I stick out my thumb / I am just waiting for / My good luck to come.”

Ryan Adams Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 20
Image credit: Colin Lane/NME

Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams: Ryan Adams published his first book of verse, ‘Infinity Blues’, in 2009. Amazon reviewers weren’t keen. “Never has a more unreadable, uninteresting, overly broad, and adolescent work of poetry been put to print,” said one review. Fans of the cult songwriter, however, loved it.
Sample line: “Some things were made to be felt.”

Kurt Cobain Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 20
Image credit: Getty

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain: Published in 2002, Kurt Cobain’s ‘Journals’ collected together the late Nirvana frontman’s personal writings and sketches. The scribbled poetry was unsurprisingly bleak. Definitely not ones to copy out into your Valentine’s Day card and pretend you wrote them yourself. Go to Leonard Cohen for that…
Sample line: “I hope I die before I become Pete Townshend.”

Leonard Cohen Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 7 of 20
Image credit: Getty

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen: Speaking of which… The king of the musical poets, Cohen’s poems deal with love and religion. ‘Let Us Compare Mythologies’, his brilliant first volume, was written in 1956. Seek it out and devour it lustily, just like Leo would want.
Sample: “Dear friend, I have searched all night/through each burnt paper/but I fear I will never find/the formula to let you die.”

Patti Smith Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 8 of 20
Image credit: Getty

Patti Smith

Patti Smith: Like Leonard, Patti Smith was writing poems and plays before she turned her hand to proto-punk bangers. Smith’s work is direct, confrontational and full of life. If Leonard’s the king, then Patti’s most definitely the queen.
Sample: “Do animals make a human cry/when their loved one staggers/fowled dragged down/the blue veined river.”

Tupac Shakur Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 9 of 20
Image credit: Getty

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur
A man of many talents, from ballet dancer to rapper, Tupac was also a dab hand with a pen, writing radical poetry that tackled poverty, racism and romance. Perfect if you want your words with a social conscience.
Sample: “Did you hear about the rose that grew/from a crack in the concrete?/Proving nature’s law is wrong it/learned to walk with out having feet.”

Pete Doherty Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 10 of 20
Image credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

Pete Doherty

Pete Doherty: The Libertines man’s poetry is a hazy look at an England long-gone, full of foggy Victorian language and Mary Poppins worthy cockney sayings.
Sample: ““I watch the world, its tower blocks headbutting the skyline/So stitch that/That slit in the sky like a knife gash and a fallen sixties leather jacket.”

Jim Morrison Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 13 of 20
Image credit: Getty

Jim Morrison

Jim Morrison: The Doors’ frontman’s poetry is often fairly mocked for its grandiose illusions. When set to swirling psychedelic music, the Venice Beach bum’s far-out writings are entrancing, but without it, they’re too much like a bad trip.
Sample: “I slept on a roof/At night the moon became/a woman’s face./I met the Spirit of Music.”

Billy Corgan Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 14 of 20
Image credit: Getty

Billy Corgan

Billy Corgan: ‘Blinking Fists’, the debut book of poetry from Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, was released in 2004. Called both pretentious and ‘confoundingly esoteric’ by critics, his complex and frankly infuriating poems are best skipped in favour of his tunes.
Sample: “Pulling from you what little I need/Freeze the moment, make it last/What you have can never rush past.”

Serj Tankian Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 15 of 20
Image credit: Getty

Serj Tankian

Serj Tankian: System of a Down’s Serj Tankian released his ‘Cool Gardens’ poetry book in 2002. It was filled with impassioned, philosophical musings on socio-political issues and received rave reviews. One for the intellectual in your life.
Sample: “You will live death, in your life/If all you do with your life, is avoid death.”

Henry Rollins Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 17 of 20
Image credit: Dan Dennison/NME

Henry Rollins

Henry Rollins: Outspoken former Black Flag frontman and social campaigner Henry Rollins has released a number of spoken word albums over the years. If you want impassioned, blackly comic and brutal poetry – Rollins is your man.
Sample: “I see walking bombs on the street/Hearts not beating, but ticking/I am talking about Detonation!”

Till Lindemann Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 18 of 20
Image credit: Getty

Till Lindemann

Till Lindemann: When frontman of German industrialists Rammstein Till Lindemann isn’t creating promotional dildos moulded on his own member, he’s writing poetry. A translation we read was all about death. Which seems apt. Only doomy metal fans need apply.
Sample: “And when the sun shines in my night/there is no one there/to weep with me.”

Roger Waters Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 19 of 20
Image credit: Getty

Roger Waters

Roger Waters: In 2013 Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters wrote ‘One River’, a tender poem about his father, who went missing in action during the Second World War. When a 93-year-old vet discovered where Water’s father died, he dedicated the poem to him. Sob.
Sample: “My father, distant now but live and warm and strong / In uniform tobacco haze.”

David Berman Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 20 of 20
Image credit: Getty

David Berman

David Berman: The former Silver Jews man is regarded by many as one of American’s foremost living poets. If you want to make your bookshelf infinitely more impressive, get some of his brilliant works on it.
Sample: “I can’t trust the accuracy of my own memories/many of them having blended with sentimental telephone and margarine commercials.”