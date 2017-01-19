Meitu is a Chinese app that retouches your pics and makes you look super-sleek, and not like the grotty oik you know yourself to be. It’s been around for years but has just gone viral, flooding your Facebook and Twitter feed with lovely clear skin and sparkly eyes, like beer goggles but for your computer screen. You can download Meitu for Apple and Android, if you like. Anyway, the app leads to the question: if we mere mortals, with our terrible diets and crushing hangovers, look amazing on Meitu, how good might delicious and already-beautiful celebrities look? Feast yours eyes upon the answer, you lucky buggers.