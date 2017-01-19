Meitu is a Chinese app that retouches your pics and makes you look super-sleek, and not like the grotty oik you know yourself to be. It’s been around for years but has just gone viral, flooding your Facebook and Twitter feed with lovely clear skin and sparkly eyes, like beer goggles but for your computer screen. You can download Meitu for Apple and Android, if you like. Anyway, the app leads to the question: if we mere mortals, with our terrible diets and crushing hangovers, look amazing on Meitu, how good might delicious and already-beautiful celebrities look? Feast yours eyes upon the answer, you lucky buggers.
Alex Turner
Alex Turner has just spotted you across the room, and he likes what he sees.
Baby Drake
You arranged for a professional photgrapher to take a picture of your baby, and this is what you got back.
Taylor Swift
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling Meitu.
Dave Grohl
Alvin! Simon! Theodore! And Dave Grohl!
Ed Sheeran
I mean he doesn’t look much different does he. Nice glasses though.
Kanye West
I’mma let you finish but Kanye had one of the best Meitus of all time.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga or Grimes? YOU DECIDE. (It’s lady Gaga.)
Liam Gallagher
We’ve spoken to a mathematician and apparently Liam is 93% chin here.
Matt Healy
I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Cute Yet So Unaware Of It.