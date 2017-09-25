31 of the best drummers to grace rock ‘n’ roll

Stephen Morris

He may have been usurped by a drum machine on the notorious introduction of New Order’s biggest hit ‘Blue Monday’, but Stephen Morris is still a hero. As drummer for both Joy Division and New Order, his style adapted from doomy post-punk to danceable new wave, keeping both in the realms of the dancefloor.

Dominic Howard

You can’t really be a wallflower when you’re a part of space-loving, futuristic rock oddballs Muse, so it’s no surprise that drummer Dom Howard is both one of the most enthusiastic and one of the most creative modern drummers out there. With only three of them making enough of a racket to fill stadiums, his role is huge.

Regine Chassagne

OK, so multi-talented Arcade Fire centre-pin Regine isn’t technically the band’s full-time drummer, but as one of the best all-rounders out there, she still deserves a nod. Frequently hopping onto a kit, before moving onto percussion and then singing lead, Regine’s ability to give the song whatever it needs at that point is exquisite.

John Bonham

Dave Grohl thinks Bonham’s the best. So does the Stones’ Charlie Watts. So does Queen’s Roger Waters. Need we continue? Regularly awarded the title of Best Ever, Led Zeppelin’s powerhouse force revved up the engine on their rock ‘n’ roll machine, but also gave them their loose, sensual groove. Perfect.

Jack White

Ol’ Jacky boy might be more highly regarded as a virtuoso guitarist and adamant technology-refuser, but let’s not forget about his drumming skills. The musical polymath sits behind the kit in The Dead Weather and also started off in his first band as drummer for Detroit cow-punk combo Goober & the Peas.

Stella Mozgawa

More than almost any other current band, Warpaint’s mysterious alchemy relies equally on each band member and the interplay between them. Drummer Stella Mozgawa is crucial to this: slipping seamlessly into the band’s extended jams but always reigning it in from mere noodling, she’s one of the best modern players around.

Matt Helders

Helders memorably first came to the drums as “that was the only thing left” when they formed Arctic Monkeys, but has since gone on to become the band’s unassuming powerhouse (and next level backing vocalist). Drawing influence equally from rock and hip-hop, Helders is a melting pot that works perfectly.