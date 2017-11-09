Jamie Hewlett: 7 amazing works from the Gorillaz artist’s career

7 images

Alongside Damon Albarn, Hewlett is the brains behind Gorillaz – he releases his first monograph in November

No doubt about it, Gorillaz make incredible songs capable of standing up on their own two feet. But where would they be without their wickedly playful visual side? It all stems from Jamie Hewlett, who conceived the animated superstars alongside then-roommate Damon Albarn in 1998. Hewlett’s career spans back to the early 90’s, where his era-defining and anarchic Tank Girl comic became an iconic source of inspiration for what Gorillaz would later become. In the years since, he’s raised 2-D, Murdoc, Russel and Noodle from precocious talents to a world-conquering force. This autumn, he releases his first ever major monograph. The book, chronicled by Julius Wiedemann, covers his entire career – from Gorillaz sketches, to involvement in the Beijing Olympics, to his exhibition in the Saatchi Gallery.

Check out a selection of his best works below, and get a copy of Hewlett’s monograph here.

All images courtesy of TASCHEN.