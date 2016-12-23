All The Greats We’ve Lost In 2016

19 /26

Gene Wilder: June 11 1933 – August 29 2016

The beloved actor put in an iconic turn as Willy Wonka in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and also appeared in films such as Bonnie And Clyde and Stir Crazy. He stopped acting in 2003 and began writing instead. He died from complications from Alzheimer’s disease while listening to Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘Over The Rainbow’, which his family said was one of his favourite songs.