Behind the scenes on Zedd and Alessia Cara’s ‘Stay’ video shoot – exclusive photos

The Russian-German producer and R&B star teamed up for a police getaway

Russian-German producer Zedd and Canadian R&B star Alessia Cara collaborated earlier this year on ‘Stay’, a glistening dose of euphoric melancholy that’s nosedived straight towards the charts. NME’s been given a first look at the song’s accompanying video, which seems to combine heists, police getaways and a trusty game of pool. It’s out next week (April 18) – catch a first glimpse below.