Behind the scenes on Zedd and Alessia Cara’s ‘Stay’ video shoot – exclusive photos

The Russian-German producer and R&B star teamed up for a police getaway
Russian-German producer Zedd and Canadian R&B star Alessia Cara collaborated earlier this year on ‘Stay’, a glistening dose of euphoric melancholy that’s nosedived straight towards the charts. NME’s been given a first look at the song’s accompanying video, which seems to combine heists, police getaways and a trusty game of pool. It’s out next week (April 18) – catch a first glimpse below.
The track lands after Alessia Cara’s breakthrough debut ‘Know-It-All’, which came out back in 2015. Its standout track is the gloomy anti-party anthem ‘Here’.
When he’s not leaving the cops in a sorry pursuit, Zedd is best known for winning Grammys (he picked up 2014’s Best Dance Recording for ‘Clarity’) and collaborating with big names like Troye Sivan. Latest album ‘True Colors’ came out back in 2015.
The pair’s ‘Stay’ single hit the top 10 in Australia, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Ireland, New Zealand and the UK. Fair play.
For an accompanying video, Zedd and Alessia hitch a ride in a wild getaway tale.
There’s a murderous twist, apparently, although Alessia looks more like a bystander than some devious killer.
Speaking about the collaboration on his YouTube page, Zedd wrote: “Alessia and I first met at rehearsals for the HALO Awards, where Alessia, Daya and I performed together.”
Zedd added: “I’ve loved her songs before but realized that she’s an unbelievable talent when we started rehearsing together, so I asked her if she was interested in making music with me.”
This month (April 3) saw Zedd hosting a benefit concert in LA for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), featuring performances from Skrillex and Imagine Dragons.
There’s no better way to cool off from a heated video shoot than a game of pool, clearly.
That’s a wrap!