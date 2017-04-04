Best karaoke songs – as voted by the stars

  • 4:00 pm - Apr 4, 2017

What’s the best karaoke song? There are the songs you pick because they’re easy to sing and the absolute belters which only work after five pints. Ever wanted to know what your favourite musicians, actors and comedians sing if they’re at the karaoke bar? We’ve been finding out. From Slash, to Bryan Cranston – these are the best karaoke songs according to the stars.