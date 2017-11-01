Club kids and riot grrrls: check out this new exhibition from a legendary NME photographer

Run To Me: Derek Ridgers + Sam Jackson features photos and artwork inspired by youth and counter-culture
Derek Ridgers is one of NME’s most legendary photographers. He worked for the magazine in the 1970s and 1980s, capturing the rise and fall of punk, as well as documenting London’s club kids, new romantics and musical troublemakers, from Nick Cave to Grace Jones. His latest exhibition Run To Me – curated by Faye Dowling – is a collaborative work with painter Sam Jackson and pulls together subcultural shots from throughout his career, along with Jackson’s oil paintings inspired by punk, hip-hop and grime, as well as cult authors like JG Ballard. We’ve got a sneak peek at some of the pictures on display.
Run To Me runs until November 11 at Charlie Smith London, 336 Old Street, EC1V 9DR.
‘Theo Kogan, Astoria’, 1993
Derek: “Theo Kogan was the lead singer with the Riot Grrrl band the Lunachicks. I photographed her backstage at the much
missed Astoria on Charing Cross Road, although I don’t think they actually played that night. She now fronts Theo & the
Skyscrapers.”
‘Psychic TV Gig’, 1986.
Derek: “This couple were photographed at a Psychic TV gig on boat party travelling down the Thames in 1986.”
‘Viktoria, Torture Garden’, 2008
Derek: “I photographed Viktoria at Torture Garden in London. Viktoria Modesta is a now singer-songwriter and model, and apart
from that, the most famous as the Snow Queen in the 2012 Summer Paralympics. She wore a Swarovski crystal-covered
prosthetic leg.”
‘Tuinol Barry, Chelsea, London’, 1983
Derek: “I photographed Tuinol Barry both before and after he had the tattoo of ‘We are the flowers in your dustbin’. Barry has
sadly died, but I’ve heard from his daughter they are quite proud of their father’s photograph nowadays.”
‘So It Goes’, 2017
Sam: “ASAP Rocky lyrics float in my head and end up in my painting. His debut mixtape LoveLiveASAP is loaded with great
images and worlds. In the painting I juxtaposed the novel ‘Slaughter House Five’ by Kurt Vonnegut – those three simple
words are key to my understanding of Humanism – trying to show the hardest of truths – providing a voice for innocence.”
‘Run To Me’, 2017
Sam: “The words and life of Jim Morrison and The Doors have fascinated with me for a long time. The lizard king, prowling
L.A. encapsulates a sense of utter abandonment, outlaw, freedom and excess, linked to a sensitivity and deep longing
for another world.”