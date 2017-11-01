Club kids and riot grrrls: check out this new exhibition from a legendary NME photographer

6 images

Run To Me: Derek Ridgers + Sam Jackson features photos and artwork inspired by youth and counter-culture

Derek Ridgers is one of NME’s most legendary photographers. He worked for the magazine in the 1970s and 1980s, capturing the rise and fall of punk, as well as documenting London’s club kids, new romantics and musical troublemakers, from Nick Cave to Grace Jones. His latest exhibition Run To Me – curated by Faye Dowling – is a collaborative work with painter Sam Jackson and pulls together subcultural shots from throughout his career, along with Jackson’s oil paintings inspired by punk, hip-hop and grime, as well as cult authors like JG Ballard. We’ve got a sneak peek at some of the pictures on display.

Run To Me runs until November 11 at Charlie Smith London, 336 Old Street, EC1V 9DR.