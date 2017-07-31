From Coldplay to Courtney Love: the musicians who are also talented comic book artists

17 images

Gerard Way's long-running comic 'The Umbrella Academy' will soon be Netflix show.

Some artists are so talented that they get to excel not just in one field – but in two! Others get to excel in one field and be mediocre in another. Not these creative souls, though, as they’re brilliant musicians who have also penned cracking comic books. Some, such as Coldplay, use the medium to tie in with albums, while the likes of Claudio Sanchez, frontman of prog-rock band Coheed and Cambria, are aspiring comic book writers who’ve used their platform to live out their dreams.

Now that My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way’s comic series The Umbrella Academy is to become a Netflix show, we rounded up our favourite musician-turned-artists who have been creative the colourful world of comic books.