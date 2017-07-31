From Coldplay to Courtney Love: the musicians who are also talented comic book artists

Gerard Way's long-running comic 'The Umbrella Academy' will soon be Netflix show.

Some artists are so talented that they get to excel not just in one field – but in two! Others get to excel in one field and be mediocre in another. Not these creative souls, though, as they’re brilliant musicians who have also penned cracking comic books. Some, such as Coldplay, use the medium to tie in with albums, while the likes of Claudio Sanchez, frontman of prog-rock band Coheed and Cambria, are aspiring comic book writers who’ve used their platform to live out their dreams.

Now that My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way’s comic series The Umbrella Academy is to become a Netflix show, we rounded up our favourite musician-turned-artists who have been creative the colourful world of comic books.

Gerard Way

Former My Chemical Romance man Gerard Way published the first series of his comic book The Umbrella Academy in 2007. Illustrated by Gabriel Ba, it focuses on a dysfunctional team of superheroes who unite together to save the world. The saga is still going strong, with the 10-part Netflix adaptation coming to a laptop screen near you in 2018. Way has said: “Gabriel and I can’t wait to dive in and help make this a very memorable series with the team that is forming right now!”

Danzig

Misfits frontman Glenn Danzig is not a man renowned for his restraint and his line of comic books, Verotik, is typically no-holds–barred. The title is a mash-up of the words “violent” and “erotic”, which should clue you in to the comic books’, erm, graphic content. One was even made into a porn movie – hands up who’s seen Grub Girl? Come on, hands where can see them.

Gene Simmons

Some would say that Gene Simmons has long looked like a cartoon character anyway. In 2008, though, he published his horror anthology House Of Horrors, a collection of stories drawing upon creepy sci-fi and fantasy. Authors included Leah Moore, the daughter of comic book legend Alan Moore, who wrote classic tomes Watchmen and V For Vendetta, among others.

Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie has tried his hand at music, filmmaking and lots more, so it’s little surprise he’s ventured into comic books, too. Whatever Happened To Baron Von Shock? is a critique of fame and its perils, tracking the tale of a TV host who becomes a celebrity before it all unravels into disaster and disarray.

One Model Nation

One Model Nation, the comic book created by Dandy Warhols man Courtney Taylor-Taylor with some help from Jim Rugg, was released in 2009. It’s the story of a fictional Krautrock band trying to make it big in the 1970s. For maximum authenticity, Taylor-Taylor released a greatest hits album by One Model Nation in 2012.

Twelve Reasons To Die

Twelve Reasons To Die, the 10th album by Ghostface Killah, originally started life as a comic book. In the story, Tony Starks is killed, his remains are melted down into vinyl and then pressed into 12 records – but when they’re played, he’s resurrected as Ghostface Killah. That’s some premise, eh?

Amanda Palmer

The Dresden Dolls singer teamed up with the artist and musician Jason Webley to create Evelyn Evelyn, a musical theatre performance piece that sees the duo dress up as cabaret-singing conjoined twins called Evelyn. They roped in the artist Cynthia von Buhler for to tell the backstory behind the character via an eponymously titled comic book. It’s the kind of untrammelled creativity fans have come to expect from Palmer.

David Lynch

He’s a filmmaker first and musician second, sure, and then probably a coffee connoisseur third. Anyway, David Lynch indulged his fourth passion, comics, with a strip that he penned from 1983 to 1992. The Angriest Dog In The World, it depicted a crazed canine tied to a post on a back garden and carried the caption: “The dog who is so angry he cannot move. He cannot eat. He cannot sleep. He can just barely growl. Bound so tightly with tension and anger, he approaches the state of rigor mortis.” Every strip was the same, with only one line of dialogue added each time. Someone let that fella stretch his legs and fetch him a can of Pedigree Chum.

Armory Wars

Big-haired prog-rocker Claudio Sanchez, frontman of Nyack, New York band Coheed and Cambria penned a series of comic books called Armory Wars. This complex sci-fi saga ran for 20 years, but Sanchez put the project on hiatus last year to focus his energies on music and his family – he and his wife, the writer Chondra Echert, now have a child. “My wife and I,” he told Rolling Stone, “we also write comic books together, we collaborate on art, but there we were, on the top of world, about to collaborate on life.”