Famous musicians with their brilliant pets

Today (October 4) is World Animal Day and social media users have been sharing pictures of them lovingly embracing their furry friends. But don’t forget, musicians and rock stars enjoy their pets too. Iggy Pop has an adorable bird called Biggy as a pal, Justin Bieber once had a pet monkey and Adele’s Dachshund has followed the singer on her massive ’25’ tour. Revel here with a select bunch of musicians and their animal companions.
Iggy Pop
As discovered rather recently, Iggy Pop has an adorable Cockatoo named Biggy Pop and the pair spend time cuddling, rocking out to Iggy’s tunes and even plucking the facial hair of his face. It truly is an incredible pairing.
Paul McCartney
Martha, an Old English sheepdog was McCartney’s companion for many years back in the ’60s and even got a name check in The Beatles’ song ‘Martha My Dear’. Although the song is about Macca’s love interest at the time, Jane Asher, and not the dog – thankfully.
Justin Bieber
Bieber was embroiled in an international furore in 2014 when he was accused of abandoning his pet Capuchin, Mally, in Munich when it was confiscated by customs upon failure to provide vaccination documents. German authorities told Bieber he’d have to pay a fine and provide the documents to retain his monkey, but he never did and Mally was relocated to a local zoo.
Taylor Swift
Dr. Meredith Grey and Detective Olivia Benson (her extravagantly named cats) follow Swift around the world on her globe trotting tours and they’ve even become social media stars too, although they usually look more comfortable than this.
Big Boi
If you follow the OutKast rapper on Instagram – you’ll be very aware of his love for Pitbulls and that he also breeds the dogs too. Here’s Patton with his own canine, Oliver.
Ed Sheeran
Good guy Ed Sheeran saved this kitten from a premature death when he adopted it just before it was put down. He christened the cat Graham and even gave him his own social media account, but we reckon Ed does all the tweeting. Probably.
Katy Perry
The ‘California Girls’ singer showed off her new rabbit, Abracadabra, on Twitter back in 2010 who would join Perry’s trio of cats, Morrissey, Kitty Purry and Krusty.
Rihanna
Ri Ri’s brown Maltipoo became an unexpected social media star when she was frequently seen carrying the pet around LA in 2012. In an interview was credited with inspiring her on 2012’s ‘Unapologetic’ – no word on what role he played on this year’s ‘Anti’ though.
Courtney Love
Ever the wildcard, in 2009 Courtney Love rather randomly uploaded some intimate snaps of her in bed with her pet turtle on Twitter. The turtle has been seen sporadically since though and no name has ever been revealed – but judging by this snap, this pair were probably inseparable.