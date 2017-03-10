A Disneyland-style theme park is coming to the UK

It's set to feature rides based on Paramount films such as 'Star Trek' and 'Top Gun'.

A £3.5 billion Disneyland-style theme park is coming to the UK.

The Paramount theme park is built near Dartford in Kent and could open as soon as 2022. It will feature rides based on films made by Paramount Pictures and Aardman Animations, as well as BBC TV shows.

Popular Paramount Pictures properties include Star Trek, Titanic, Cloverfeld, Top Gun and Paramount Activity. Aardman is responsible for Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit.

Check out an artist’s impression of the park below.

According to Essex Live, it has been estimated that the park could attract up to 40,000 visitors a day once it opens. It will take up 872 acres on the Swanscombe Peninsula near Dartford. Estimates suggest it could create as many as 33,000 jobs.

Humphrey Percy, CEO of the company behind the project, said: “We are working with the railways to make sure there’s sufficient capacity. We’re also considering having a boat from central London or Greenwich which will all be part of the attraction.”

He also said the projected price for a day ticket will be £57. However, no final decisions on rides have been made yet because so many Paramount films will come out between now and 2022.

“We will make sure that this experience is for the whole family. It’s going to be a very amazing and exciting thing for them,” Percy added.