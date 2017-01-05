Adam Driver on what to expect from Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’

Driver returns as the son as Han Solo and General Leia Organa in this year's sequel to 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

Adam Driver has teased that his Star Wars character Kylo Ren will show “humanity” in the franchise’s next instalment.

Kylo Ren, the son of Han Solo and General Leia Organa, made his debut in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He will return in next year’s untitled sequel, Episode VIII, which is being directed by Rian Johnson.

Asked to name one aspect of Kylo Ren he’s excited for fans to see in the new movie, Driver told Larry King: “I think, erm, maybe this is such a general answer but you know – humanity. Even though it’s very much a blockbuster movie, there was no taking that for granted.”

Driver added: “There was a lot of plot points that we knew were operating in the first one, that we get to explain more in the second one, to make both of them make sense. But they do kind of feel socially active to me, and George Lucas originally, a lot of Star Wars was in response to Vietnam and a lot of what I remember talking about with JJ [Abrams] and Rian [Johnson] was this idea of terrorism, and two sides being morally justified to behave however they wanted to to get whatever they thought was absolutely correct.”

Episode VIII is set for release in December of this year. The late Carrie Fisher had completed her scenes before she passed away on December 27 and is expected to have a larger role in the new film than she had in The Force Awakens.