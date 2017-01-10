Golden Globes 2017 in pictures: the superhero kiss, the awkward hug, Barb’s resurrection and all the winners

Larry Bartleet

The Golden Globes 2017 was another slightly messy, boozy version of the Oscars: loads of film awards handed out, but plenty of random oddness happening in between. Here are the big Golden Globe winners of this year, plus all talking points: Barb coming back to life, Emma Stone’s awkward hug with La La Land director Damien Chazelle, the random kiss between Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds – and, of course, the various veiled criticisms of President-Elect Donald Trump.