Hugh Laurie won best actor in a series, miniseries or television film for his role in ‘The Night Manager’. In his speech he took a moment to take a pop at Donald Trump without even using his name, by joking that this would be the last ever ceremony: “I won at the last ever Golden Globes. I don’t meant to be gloomy, it’s just that it has the words Hollywood, Foreign, and Press in the title… I think to some Republicans even the word Association is slightly sketchy.”

Credit: Getty Images