The Golden Globes 2017 was another slightly messy, boozy version of the Oscars: loads of film awards handed out, but plenty of random oddness happening in between. Here are the big Golden Globe winners of this year, plus all talking points: Barb coming back to life, Emma Stone’s awkward hug with La La Land director Damien Chazelle, the random kiss between Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds – and, of course, the various veiled criticisms of President-Elect Donald Trump.
The first of many times La La Land director Damien Chazelle was called to the stage to accept an award – in this instance, for best screenplay – Emma Stone tried to congratulate him with a hug as he was embracing his girlfriend Olivia Hamilton. Stone’s hilarious reaction and her apology – ‘That was weird, I’m sorry!’ – went viral.
Hugh Laurie won best actor in a series, miniseries or television film for his role in ‘The Night Manager’. In his speech he took a moment to take a pop at Donald Trump without even using his name, by joking that this would be the last ever ceremony: “I won at the last ever Golden Globes. I don’t meant to be gloomy, it’s just that it has the words Hollywood, Foreign, and Press in the title… I think to some Republicans even the word Association is slightly sketchy.”
Meryl Streep, collecting the pretigious Cecil B Demille Award, referred to Trump in everything but name, criticising the “one performance this year that stunned me” in which he mocked a disabled reporter: “Disrespect invites disrespect,” she said. “Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.” Trump has since responded that he “never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16-year-old story that he had written in order to make me look bad.”
And finally, this is the moment Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and one-time Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield shared a kiss after neither of them received the best actor award they were nominated for: drama, in Garfield’s case, and comedy in Reynolds’. This, friends, is what they call finding solace.
