The movies that made a mint

News hit yesterday (January 22) that Rogue One: A Star Wars story had broken the $1bn barrier at the global box-office. Surprisingly, it’s only the third Star Wars film to do so, following in the footsteps of the record-breaking The Force Awakens in 2015, and 1999’s slightly less well-loved Episode I: The Phantom Menace. But what other films have managed the feat? There are 28 in total – discover them all below in ascending order of epic profitability.