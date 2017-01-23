The movies that made a mint
News hit yesterday (January 22) that Rogue One: A Star Wars story had broken the $1bn barrier at the global box-office. Surprisingly, it’s only the third Star Wars film to do so, following in the footsteps of the record-breaking The Force Awakens in 2015, and 1999’s slightly less well-loved Episode I: The Phantom Menace. But what other films have managed the feat? There are 28 in total – discover them all below in ascending order of epic profitability.
8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
Worldwide gross: $1,341,511,219
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%
Release Year: 2011
Fact: No other Potter film took more than $1bn at the box office. The least successful of the lot was the third, The Prisoner of Azkaban, which took $796,688,549.
7. Avengers: Age of Ultron
Worldwide gross: $1,405,403,694
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%
Release Year: 2015
Fact: With this film, Disney broke a record – releasing three films within the same franchise (the Marvel Cinematic Universe) that had surpassed $1bn at the global box-office. The other two had been The Avengers and Iron Man 3.
