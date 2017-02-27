The story of The Oscars 2017 in pictures

Tonight's the night. The finest in film descend onto the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California for a night of awards, laughs and probably a bit of controversy. Keep up to date with all the winners and big stories of The Oscars 2017 here.
Emma Stone, star of La La Land, arrived to see just how many awards the musical would pick up.
Credit: Getty
In fine spirits on the red carpet was Taraji P Henson – star of Hidden Figures
Credit: Getty
Dev Patel, up for Best Supporting Actor for Lion, brought his mum along to the ceremony and said he couldn’t think of bringing anyone else.
Credit: Getty
Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali looking dapper on the red carpet
Credit: Getty
Having won nearly every award thus far, Casey Affleck is considered a shoe-in for Best Actor.
Credit: Getty
Doing his bit for Giant Pandas worldwide, it’s Jackie Chan!
Credit: Getty
Denzel Washington, who could win Best Actor for Fences in fine spirits – though if it was up to him he’d “show up in shorts”
Credit: Getty