Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie and Spud reunite

It was the world premiere of T2 Trainspotting in Edinburgh last night, so the cast and some semi-celebrities you’ve never heard of were out in force. It’s been 20 years since director Danny Boyle first brought ne’er-do-wells Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie and Spud to the screen in thrilling fashion with Trainspotting, and much has changed both in the real world and that of their filmic universe. Let’s see how everyone’s looking after two decades of being dragged through the mire of time and space, shall we?