Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie and Spud reunite
It was the world premiere of T2 Trainspotting in Edinburgh last night, so the cast and some semi-celebrities you’ve never heard of were out in force. It’s been 20 years since director Danny Boyle first brought ne’er-do-wells Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie and Spud to the screen in thrilling fashion with Trainspotting, and much has changed both in the real world and that of their filmic universe. Let’s see how everyone’s looking after two decades of being dragged through the mire of time and space, shall we?
Anjela Nedyalkova
Aka Sick Boy’s girlfriend Veronika, who in the movie helps the gang cook up a plan to start up a super-brothel.
Danny Boyle, Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner
Direction Danny Boyle and Ewan McGregor are thinking the same thing as you: is that a flat cap on Ewen Bremner’s heid?
Ewan McGregor and Kelly Macdonald
Friends reunited: 20 years since their characters first bonked on-screen, Ewan McGregor and Kelly Macdonald smile for the cameras.
Ewen Bremner
Spud scrubs up well though, eh?
Irvine Welsh and Beth Quinn
Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, who also appears in the film and its sequel as the dodgy Mikey Forrester, attended the premiere with his wife Beth Quinn.
Jonny Lee Miller
Aka Sick Boy. Miller’s spent the last few years working a lot in the US, having taken the lead role in Sherlock Holmes drama Elementary.
Kelly Macdonald
After making her name as the sassy teenager Diane in the original Trainspotting, Macdonald was recently seen in Charlie Brooker’s excellent netflix show Black Mirror.
Papped
Not sure Ewan McGregor and Kelly Macdonald have spotted the paparazzi here…
Robert Carlysle
Never has a ‘tache made a man look so terrifying. Luckily, Robert Carlyle’s shaved off Begbie’s trademark facial fuzz for the premiere.
The lads
The boys are back in toon.