Released: 2003

What makes it so great?

Chart success isn’t always a measure of greatness, but with Michael Jackson just about every one of his best songs topped the US charts. ‘Number Ones’ cheats a little bit, as ‘Thriller’ didn’t actually make it to the top (unless its criteria includes the Dance/Club chart). But forget that, and consider this the essential rundown of MJ’s best moments.

Best track: ‘Billie Jean’

Big omission: ‘One Day In Your Life’ topped the UK charts, and deserves inclusion.